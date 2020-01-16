CBD Retailer Latest To Be Hit With ADA Suit Over Website

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 8:34 PM EST) -- CBD seller Green Growth Brands LLC was the latest cannabis company to be hit with a proposed class action under the Americans with Disabilities Act alleging its website is not accessible to blind customers. John Mahoney, who is blind, said in Tuesday's complaint that the CBD company has discriminated against those who are visually impaired by not ensuring that its website is compatible with screen reader programs that render website information into text. He said he can't use a computer without the assistance of screen reading software. Mahoney said he tried to visit Green Growth's website but could not access its...

