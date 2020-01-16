Del. Hotel's Burst Pipe Coverage Battle Headed To Trial

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 6:19 PM EST) -- A Delaware judge on Wednesday found that a jury must weigh a beachside hotel's suit alleging United National Insurance Co. wrongfully denied its claim for water damage stemming from a ruptured pipe, but threw out the hotel's bad faith claim against the insurer. Delaware Superior Court Judge Paul R. Wallace declined to grant summary judgment to United National or policyholder Henlopen Hotel on the hotel's accusation that the insurer breached the terms of its property policy, saying there is still a legitimate factual dispute over what caused the pipe to burst in 2018. United National had set forth an expert opinion...

