3 Firms Guide $166M Share Sale For Austrian Real Estate Biz

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 2:14 PM EST) -- Doralt Seist Csoklich represented Austria-based real estate firm S Immo in connection with its roughly €148.9 million ($165.8 million) sale of new shares, S Immo said Thursday, a deal that Linklaters and Wolf Theiss worked on as underwriters counsel. S Immo AG said it will issue 6.7 million new shares at €22.25 a share for total proceeds of roughly €148.9 million. The firm said the offering had “strong demand” and was “multiple times oversubscribed,” and thus it was able to sell shares without offering a discount to the company’s Wednesday closing share price. “With this capital increase we were able to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS