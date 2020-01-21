Perkins Coie Nabs Employment Pro From Michael Best

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 7:52 PM EST) -- Perkins Coie LLP has beefed up its presence in Chicago with the addition of an employment law partner who had been Michael Best & Friedrich LLP's higher education industry team co-leader. Sarah E. Flotte has joined Perkins Coie's labor and employment practice, the firm said in an announcement Thursday. Flotte told Law360 on Tuesday that she was looking for a firm of excellent attorneys who could help her advise and counsel her clients on different areas that may be out of her wheelhouse, such as corporate issues or mergers and acquisitions. "I also wanted to find a place where there was...

