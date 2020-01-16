Kylie And Kendall Jenner Accused Of Stealing Lace Design

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 5:01 PM EST) -- Kylie and Kendall Jenner’s apparel companies wove stolen lace designs into thongs, slips and other garments that Nordstrom Inc. and Jet.com Inc. then sold, fabric manufacturer Klauber Brothers Inc. said in a copyright infringement suit filed Wednesday in California federal court. Klauber Brothers said it holds copyright registration for two different lace designs — Design A and Design B — and that before the designs were stolen, the company sampled and sold 30 million yards of lace bearing the protected designs to numerous parties in the fashion and apparel industries in New York and Los Angeles, according to the suit....

