Judge Ignored District's Rationale In Uniform Tax Challenge

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 7:32 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania appeals court ruled in a published decision on Thursday that a trial judge ignored evidence that tax assessment appeals a Lehigh Valley school district brought against commercial property owners were based on earnest efforts to identify undervalued properties and not an unconstitutional targeting of a single class of property. The state’s Commonwealth Court found that the Bethlehem Area School District had presented credible evidence that its assessment challenges, while admittedly brought only against commercial properties, had been focused on properties that could result in at least $10,000 worth of new tax revenue. “Viewing the record in a light most...

