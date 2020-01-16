South Carolina To Mull Stipends, Trusts For NCAA Athletes

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 7:06 PM EST) -- South Carolina lawmakers formally proposed legislation that would let athletes at the state's major universities profit from endorsements and open the door for them to receive cash stipends and payments into a trust while they're playing college sports. Democratic state Rep. Justin Bamberg announced Thursday on Twitter he filed South Carolina's version of the "Fair Pay To Play Act" to allow college athletes to be paid for sponsorships and endorsements, as the second part of a two-year legislative session in the state kicked off this week. Bamberg told Law360 the bill will be formally introduced on Tuesday. The legislation comes after California...

