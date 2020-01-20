LC&F Administrators Get Replacement For Conflicted Trustee

Law360, London (January 20, 2020, 3:39 PM GMT) -- A judge has named a new trustee for London Capital & Finance following his recent decision that Global Security Trustees Ltd. was too much in conflict over its links to the collapsed bond firm to maintain the confidence of bondholders. Chief Master Matthew Marsh named Madison Pacific Trust Ltd. as the new trustee in the High Court action, a role that will involve helping insolvency administrators in their efforts to recover the £237 million ($308 million) taken in from investors by LC&F, a company at the center of a mini-bond scandal in Britain. The judge noted in an order in December that removed GST that the...

