Allianz Hit With £3.6M Suit Over Property Refit Dispute

Law360, London (January 20, 2020, 4:32 PM GMT) -- A real estate investor is suing Allianz and another insurer for £3.6 million ($4.7 million) for allegedly failing to pay for the cost of fixing defective refurbishment work carried out on the tallest residential block in an eastern English county. The owner, one of several British entities linked to property investor RG Securities (No. 2) Ltd., alleged in its suit that Allianz and Building Lifeplans Ltd. have refused to pay out under an insurance contract for the expected cost of fixing faulty work carried out on exterior wall cladding of the building between 2006 and 2009. “Numerous defects have been identified which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS