Importer Wants $6.6B Refund For Trump Steel Tariffs

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 3:28 PM EST) -- A Turkish steel manufacturer has sued the U.S. government hoping to recoup $6.6 billion that it and other producers were forced to shell out when the Trump administration rolled out steep national security-based steel duties two years ago. While a battle over the constitutionality of those tariffs is playing out at the Federal Circuit, Borusan Mannesmann Boru Sanayi ve Ticaret AS lodged a lawsuit with the U.S. Court of International Trade on Thursday to set up a process by which steel importers can recover what they’ve paid if the appellate challenge ends in their favor. “The initial lawsuit is about the...

