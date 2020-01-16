Walmart Beats EEOC Discrimination Suit Over Sabbath Work

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 6:36 PM EST) -- A Wisconsin federal judge granted Walmart an early win Thursday over a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission lawsuit alleging the retail giant engaged in discrimination by rescinding a man’s job offer because he refused to work on his Sabbath, ruling that Walmart had offered reasonable accommodations. U.S. District Judge Barbara B. Crabb granted Walmart summary judgment, saying the retailer tried to accommodate the prospective employee, a practicing Seventh-day Adventist, by offering to help him apply to similar open positions at the store that would have allowed him to avoid working on Saturdays, but that he chose not to apply for those...

