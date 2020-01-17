Insurers Rip Maersk’s Cybersecurity In $1M Cargo Loss Claim

Law360, London (January 17, 2020, 5:01 PM GMT) -- Allianz, AXA and food companies cast doubt on claims by Maersk Line AS that a cyberattack caused more than $1 million in cargo losses back in 2017, but said if that were true, flaws in the shipping giant’s computer security were to blame. If a technology breach spoiled the perishables the food companies hired Maersk to ship, it was “flaws in the defendant's cyber security and/or the lack of any adequate IT service continuity and recovery and/or business continuity plans to mitigate the effects of any potential cyber attack” that caused the shipping glitch, the companies said in their Wednesday reply....

