6th Circ. Overturns Atty Sanctions In Medical Device Suit

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 6:02 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit on Thursday vacated $655,689 in attorney fees that Cavitch Familo & Durkin Co. LPA and three of its attorneys were ordered to pay for discovery abuses in a dispute between two medical device companies, as the lawyers weren't given proper notice. The names of Michael Rasor, Komlavi Atsou and Eric Weiss only appeared in a footnote of a reply brief by KCI USA Inc. instead of in the original sanctions motion against the firm, therefore the company did not give the lawyers sufficient notice that they, not just the firm, might also be liable, according to the appellate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS