Hollister Awarded $9.2M In Incontinence Device IP Row

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 7:57 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge who previously said Hollister Inc. wasn't entitled to anything in a fraud suit over a bowel management system patent deal awarded the company $9.2 million after being told by the Eleventh Circuit last year to recalculate damages. In a decision Thursday, U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Corrigan ruled that device maker Zassi Holdings Inc. must pony up $9.2 million to Hollister, following the Eleventh Circuit's October 2018 decision that Hollister was entitled to some damages because Zassi and its President Peter Von Dyck had failed to disclose that Zassi had licensed the technology relating to bowel incontinence...

