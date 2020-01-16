3rd Circ. Won't Revive Ex-Plant Worker's FLSA Suit

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 8:18 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit on Thursday refused to revive a former Pennsylvania industrial plant employee's suit claiming he was wrongly fired for complaining about not getting overtime pay, backing a district court finding that the suit was a bid to end-run around an unfavorable decision in another case. In a six-page ruling, a three-judge panel affirmed the dismissal of former Andritz Herr-Voss Stamco plant manager Patrick Stewart's suit claiming the company's president Kip Mostowy flouted the Fair Labor Standards Act and the Pennsylvania Wage Payment and Collection Law. U.S. District Judge Cathy Bissoon had tossed his suit on the merits, according to...

