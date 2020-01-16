NJ Tax Break Oversight Shoddy, Needs Overhaul, Report Says

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 9:15 PM EST) -- A permissive culture of “getting to yes” plagued the New Jersey agency tasked with administering corporate state tax incentives, allowing for improper awards through deficient processes, a report released Thursday found in recommending a major overhaul. A report commissioned by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy urged a major overhaul in how the state administers its corporate tax incentives. (AP) The culture at the New Jersey Economic Development Authority fostered a predisposition to find ways to award more tax incentives to companies, according to the second report commissioned by Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy from the New Jersey Tax Incentive Task Force. That culture led...

