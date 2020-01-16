Sunoco Slapped With $2M Fine In Latest Pa. Pipeline Sanction

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 6:20 PM EST) -- Sunoco LP was slapped with the latest in a string of penalties over the troubled Mariner East natural gas pipelines on Thursday as Pennsylvania environmental regulators fined the company nearly $2 million for leaking drilling fluid into a Harrisburg-area lake. The Energy Transfer Partners LP subsidiary has faced millions in fines over the last several years over assorted violations associated with the pipelines. The latest penalty from the state’s Department of Environmental Protection stems from a spill that sent nearly a quarter-million gallons of drilling fluid to the bottom of Raystown Lake in Huntington County more than two years ago....

