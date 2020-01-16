Calif. Judge Suggests Narrower IRS Crypto Summons In Probe

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 7:46 PM EST) -- A California magistrate judge said Thursday that an Internal Revenue Service summons on cryptocurrency trading platform Coinbase should be upheld in an income tax investigation of a Washington state man, but recommended that it should be limited in scope. The IRS' summons to Coinbase Inc. requesting documents related to William Zietzke’s 2016 tax return should be revised to better define the information the agency seeks and exclude sensitive information such as security settings and passwords, U.S. Magistrate Judge Sallie Kim said. The summons should also be limited to request information on the 2016 tax year only, Judge Kim said. The recommendation...

