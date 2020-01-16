Highland Capital Says Ch. 11 Trustee Worst Possible Option

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 6:58 PM EST) -- Bankrupt investment firm Highland Capital Management told a Texas judge late Wednesday that the appointment of a Chapter 11 trustee to manage the debtor during its bankruptcy case would be the worst possible option in the proceedings and is unnecessary given recent changes in the company's oversight. In an objection to the motion for appointment of a Chapter 11 trustee from the Office of the United States Trustee, Highland Capital said it worked with the official committee of unsecured creditors to come to a resolution over issues about the corporate governance of the debtor that resolved the concerns voiced by the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS