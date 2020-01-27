Employer Opportunities In New Pooled Retirement Plan Rules

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 2:36 PM EST) -- Last month, the U.S. Senate passed and President Donald Trump signed into law the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement, or SECURE, Act, generally effective as of Jan. 1. The SECURE Act was enacted in part to expand the opportunities for individuals to increase their savings and make administrative simplifications to the retirement system. One of the major pieces of the SECURE Act allows two or more unrelated employers to establish or join a common retirement plan, generally known in the industry as an open multiple-employer plan. Pre-SECURE Act Rules Multiple-employer plans are commonly maintained by employers in the same...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS