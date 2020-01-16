Jack Nicklaus Sues Golf Device Maker Over Trademark Use

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 9:38 PM EST) -- Golf legend Jack Nicklaus filed a lawsuit Thursday in Florida federal court alleging that a Sunshine State sports company is using his image and his trademarks without permission to promote a device meant to enhance one’s golf swing. Nicklaus’ corporate vehicle, Nicklaus Companies LLC, sued PowerPro Sports LLC, the maker of the Powerchute golf training technology, which purports to use aerodynamic drag to build strength and improve swinging form. According to the suit, Jack Nicklaus had previously agreed to PowerPro advertise the Powerchute using video and photographs of the famous golfer as a “personal favor” to one of the men behind...

