BB&T Escapes Ex-Employee's FMLA Claim, For Now

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 1:55 PM EST) -- Branch Banking and Trust Co. dodged a Family Medical Leave Act claim Thursday in a wrongful termination suit brought by a former employee who had requested paternity leave, after a Texas federal judge found that the plaintiff was not actually eligible for FMLA benefits. U.S. District Judge Brantley Starr granted a partial dismissal bid filed by BB&T, but allowed the ex-employee, James Tarpeh, the opportunity to revise his FMLA claim "out of an abundance of caution." Tarpeh could get around the eligibility issue by showing that he relied on a misrepresentation made by the company that he was indeed entitled to...

