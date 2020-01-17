Judge Doubts Suit Can Undo FCC Accounting Rule Freeze

Law360, Washington (January 17, 2020, 5:30 PM EST) -- A D.C. Circuit judge told a group of telecom consultants and former senior staffers of the Federal Communications Commission on Friday that he doubts they have legal standing to seek reinstatement of an old agency accounting method governing national and in-state phone networks. Judge Stephen F. Williams, who sat on a three-judge panel that briefly heard oral arguments in the dispute, indicated that the telecom stakeholders, known as the Irregulators, have had difficulty showing how they are being unfairly and excessively overcharged for phone service as a result of the FCC’s 2018 decision to extend a freeze on old wireline cost-calculation formulas. Judge Williams, the most...

