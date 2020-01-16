DC Judge Appears Wary Of Blocking EB-5 Program Overhaul

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 9:38 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge does not seem likely to move to preliminarily block the Trump administration's overhaul of the EB-5 investor visa program after a hearing on Thursday afternoon. The uncharacteristically brief preliminary injunction hearing wrapped up in under an hour, after U.S. District Judge Richard J. Leon allowed each side only 15 minutes to make their case and then withdrew his original promise to allow time for rebuttal. Though one of the judge's comments at the close of the hearing did create a bit of mystery. "Counsel, I'll do my best to get you an opinion in the not-so-distant future,"...

