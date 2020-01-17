Britvic Dealt Blow In Pension Rate Increase Dispute

Law360, London (January 17, 2020, 9:24 PM GMT) -- Soft drink maker Britvic PLC cannot lower the rate it applies to inflationary increases in employee pension plans that are already being paid out, a judge in London ruled on Friday. Judge David Hodge rejected Britvic's interpretation of its powers under an employee pension plan that was created in 2003 after the company's split from the brewing company Bass PLC. The judge said that by including the phrase "and any other rate" in parenthesis, the draftsman of the pension rules could not have intended that the so-called altering power of the employer allowed it to apply either a higher or a...

