Owner Must Pay Costs After $23M Sunken Ship Suit Sinks

Law360, London (January 17, 2020, 6:53 PM GMT) -- A Panamanian shipping company that gave up its fight to recover $22.5 million for a sunken container ship from insurers who alleged the vessel was sabotaged must pay a portion of the insurer's costs for taking the ship’s owners to court, a judge ruled Friday. High Court Judge Andrew Henshaw ordered defendants Flora Shipping Corp. Ltd. and the ship's managing company, Alnak Shipping, to make an interim payment of £700,000 ($912,000) toward the legal costs and expenses incurred by a group of Lloyd's of London insurers. The vessel, the MS Mustafa Khan, sank off the Italian coast in December 2016, triggering...

