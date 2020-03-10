Convicted Pa. Judge Was Like A ‘Gangster,’ Ethics Court Told

Law360, Philadelphia (March 10, 2020, 7:03 PM EDT) -- A former Pennsylvania magisterial judge imprisoned for laundering what he thought were health care fraud and drug trafficking proceeds acted more like an Al Capone-era gangster than a jurist, an ethics court in Philadelphia heard Tuesday. The description of John I. Waltman came from Pennsylvania Judicial Conduct Board counsel James P. Kleman Jr., who urged the state’s Court of Judicial Discipline to permanently remove Waltman from the bench. During a separate hearing, the court also considered the conduct board’s bid to remove former Philadelphia Traffic Court Judge Robert Mulgrew, who received two separate prison terms, one for stealing public funds and...

