Judge Rejects Ex-Charity Boss' Plea Change In Fraud Case

Law360, London (January 17, 2020, 5:03 PM GMT) -- A Crown Court judge refused on Friday to allow the former head of a charity that provides work for people with disabilities to change his guilty plea in a case in which he is accused of stealing more than £250,000 ($326,000) from its pension pot. Judge Andrew Barnett dismissed an application from Patrick McLarry to change his plea to not guilty when he appeared at Winchester Crown Court, in southern England. McLarry pleaded guilty to a charge of fraud in November, admitting that he stole £256,000 from the pension scheme of Yateley Industries for the Disabled between 2011 and 2013, The Pensions...

