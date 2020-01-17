Petition Seeks Probe Into Tesla Cars' Sudden Acceleration

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 6:14 PM EST) -- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it is looking into a petition asking the agency to investigate a claim that about a half-million Tesla Inc. vehicles are affected by a defect that causes sudden unintended acceleration. The NHTSA said in a Jan. 13 notice of investigation on its website that its Office of Defects Investigation received an email in December requesting an investigation into various models of Teslas that might accelerate without being prompted. The petition claims the 2012-2019 Tesla Model Ss, 2016-2019 Tesla Model Xs, and 2018-2019 Tesla Model 3s may all be affected by the glitch. Over 500,000...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS