Travelers Needn't Defend KLA-Tencor In Patent Antitrust Row

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 6:43 PM EST) -- A California appeals court has ruled that Travelers doesn’t have to cover KLA-Tencor Corp.’s costs to successfully defend against a lawsuit alleging it sought to damage a rival’s business by fraudulently obtaining a patent for advanced semiconductor measurement systems. A three-judge panel of the state Court of Appeal’s Sixth Appellate District affirmed a trial judge’s ruling granting summary judgment to Travelers Property Casualty Co. of America in its dispute with KLA over coverage for the underlying complaint lodged by Xitronix Corp. Xitronix had asserted a so-called “Walker Process” claim against KLA, accusing its competitor of violating the Sherman and Clayton Antitrust...

