What's Next For Ad-Tech After EU Data Privacy Investigation

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 3:52 PM EST) -- The European Commission's competition regulator is launching an investigation into Google Inc., this time concerning its data collection practices. According to Reuters, the commission has sent out questionnaires to companies working with Google, requesting information about the agreements they have in place to share data with the search engine. Reuters have said that a document it has seen "shows the EU's focus is on data related to local search services, online advertising, online ad targeting services, login services, web browsers and others."[1] Although there has been no formal announcement of the scope of the EU's investigation, it appears that the focus...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS