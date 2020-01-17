Trump Taps Starr, Dershowitz For Impeachment Defense

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 1:14 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump has expanded the defense team for his Senate trial by adding several veterans of the last presidential impeachment battle, including former independent counsel Ken Starr and Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz, as well as a pair of lawyers who have already worked with this White House. Trump tapped Starr and Dershowitz, who were on opposite sides in President Bill Clinton's 1999 trial, according to a statement from Dershowitz on Friday and media reports. Starr will go to bat for a president who in 1999 called him "a lunatic" and "a disaster" in an NBC interview. The other three additions are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS