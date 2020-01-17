Calif. Jumps Into Fight With Feds Over Fracking Impact

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 4:44 PM EST) -- California on Friday joined environmental groups in accusing the federal government of failing to properly assess the environmental and health impacts of hydraulic fracturing on more than 1 million acres of land in the Golden State now open for oil and gas development. The state's lawsuit, lodged in California federal court, claims the U.S. Bureau of Land Management violated the National Environmental Policy Act when it approved in December a supplemental environmental impact statement that supports a resource management plan that in turn allows the oil and exploration in central California. It echoes a suit filed on Tuesday by green groups including...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS