Blockchain Duo Accused Of $30M Investment Scheme

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 3:45 PM EST) -- Two people with a blockchain technology company were charged in New Jersey federal court Friday with duping investors about their backgrounds and business relationships to raise $30 million in cash and cryptocurrency, with prosecutors alleging one fraudster used aliases and changed his appearance to hide his criminal past. Edith Pardo, 68, of Bloomfield, New Jersey, and Boaz Manor, 46, of Toronto, Canada, were indicted on securities fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy charges over their purportedly fraudulent efforts to solicit investments in CG Blockchain Inc., according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey. Pardo was arrested Friday, but Manor...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS