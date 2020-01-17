Energy Co. To Ask 5th Circ. For Arbitration In Trade Secret Suit

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 5:15 PM EST) -- Newfield Exploration Co. will ask the Fifth Circuit to undo a ruling that it can't arbitrate a $40 million trade secrets dispute brought by an energy-industry waste management company. Newfield notified the Fifth Circuit on Thursday that it will challenge a December ruling from U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap, who held there was no "clear and unmistakable evidence" that waste management company Scott Environmental Services Inc. intended to arbitrate disputes with Newfield, as required under the U.S. Supreme Court's 1995 ruling in First Options of Chicago Inc. v. Kaplan. Newfield hasn't filed briefing in the appeal. Scott Environmental Services and Scott Energy Technologies,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS