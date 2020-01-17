GE Settles Hospitals’ Anesthesia Machine Monopoly Suit

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 3:10 PM EST) -- General Electric can put another anesthesia machine servicing monopolization case behind it after cutting a confidential deal with a pair of health care providers in Massachusetts federal court. U.S. District Judge Richard G. Stearns signed off Wednesday on the stipulation of dismissal submitted by GE, one of the country’s largest anesthesia gas machine manufacturers, and Texas-based Rio Grande Orthopedic Institute Ambulatory Surgery Center and Alabama-based Monroe County Hospital. GE had managed to force the center, known on paper as RGOI ASC Ltd., and the Monroe County Health Care Authority, into mediation in May, when Judge Stearns concluded that the providers couldn’t...

