Fintech Blank-Check Co. East Stone Readies $100M IPO

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 4:54 PM EST) -- East Stone Acquisition Corp. on Friday filed to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering, as the special purpose acquisition company looks to fund a future combination with a fintech company. East Stone, which is incorporated in the British Virgin Islands but has its executive offices in Massachusetts, revealed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it plans to sell 10 million units for $10 apiece. The SPAC plans to list on the Nasdaq and trade under the symbol ESSCU. SPACs, also known as blank-check companies, are shell entities that raise money through IPOs...

