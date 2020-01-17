Western Union Brass Accused Of Shoddy Anti-Fraud Efforts

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 5:37 PM EST) -- An investor has filed a derivative suit in Delaware Chancery Court asserting that Western Union’s officers failed for years to implement effective anti-fraud measures, resulting in the money transfer company having to pay hundreds of millions in fines and penalties. In a 150-page complaint filed late Thursday, stockholder Stanley Lieblein alleges claims against Western Union directors and officers, including CEO Hikmet Ersek, and seeks to have the court declare the company is entitled to indemnification for their alleged breaches of duty or to have them pay damages to the financial services business. “This derivative action arises from the decision of Western...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS