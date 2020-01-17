UK’s £106M Flybe Tax Break Could Be Illegal, Watchdog Says

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 7:45 PM EST) -- The U.K. government’s decision to bail out budget airline Flybe drew criticism Friday from a watchdog group, which questioned the deal’s legality, including deferral of a £106 million ($138 million) tax bill stemming from per-passenger duties. Tax Watch UK, a self-described investigative think tank that aims to broaden public input on tax policy, suggested that the rescue package announced earlier this week following an agreement between the government and Flybe’s owner, Connect Airways, could be an unfair subsidy, in a letter to the head of HM Revenue & Customs. Flybe, which carries 8.5 million passengers a year and handles nearly 40%...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS