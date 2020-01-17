Mining Co. Says Tanzania Illegally Took Over Its Project Site

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 5:13 PM EST) -- An investor in a U.K.-based mining company said it plans to institute arbitration proceedings against Tanzania after the East African nation allegedly took over a project site in violation of international law. Australia-based Indiana Resources, the majority shareholder of Ntaka Nickel Holdings, said Thursday that Tanzania has effectively stripped it of all control over the site, transferring its control to the government and going as far as to advertise it as available to new investors. "This is not an approach by a government that encourages foreign investment and is a clear signal that funds invested into Tanzania are at risk of...

