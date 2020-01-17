Kanye Gets 'Life Of Pablo' Prayer Sample Suit Trimmed

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 8:53 PM EST) -- A South Carolina federal court on Friday trimmed a suit accusing Kanye West of including an audio sample of a young girl praying on his 2016 album “The Life of Pablo" without paying for the clip. U.S. District Judge Richard M. Gergel issued a judgment on the pleadings, cutting a plaintiff who didn’t have sufficient copyright claims and concluding that a quantum meruit claim, which is a claim to recover the reasonable value of services rendered by one party to another, was preempted by the case’s Copyright Act claims. "Ultralight Beam," the opening track on “The Life of Pablo,” starts off with the...

