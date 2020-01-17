Wyo. Justices Say Regulator Wrongly Denied Drilling Permit

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 8:08 PM EST) -- The Wyoming Supreme Court said Friday that the Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission got it wrong when it used identical facts to grant one horizontal drilling application while denying another, overturning the denial. A unanimous court said it was arbitrary for the commission to come up with two different answers when the facts backing up an applications were the same. The court reversed the commission’s decision to deny Exaro Energy III LLC’s second application. “The only reason [the commission] gave for the difference in treatment was the need for additional data. But a need for additional data is inconsistent with...

