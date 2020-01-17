FTC Dings Hydrogen Peroxide Co.'s Canadian Divestiture Deal

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 6:22 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission told a D.C. federal court Friday that an apparent divestiture agreement between Canada's competition enforcer and a hydrogen peroxide producer does not fix the problems raised by the United States' challenge of the company's $625 million merger. The commission is trying to block Evonik Industries AG's planned purchase of PeroxyChem Holding Co. over concerns the deal would reduce the number of major U.S. players in the hydrogen peroxide market from five to four. Evonik asked the court in a sealed motion Wednesday to take notice of an agreement it recently struck with the Canadian Competition Bureau. But the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS