EU Concludes Round Of Trade Talks With 5 African Nations

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 3:05 PM EST) -- The European Union has wrapped up preliminary discussions with five African countries aimed at building on an existing agreement to offer the nations duty-free and quota-free access to the European market. The European Commission said Friday that the talks expanded on the EU's obligations in the 2012 Economic Partnership Agreement to address economic barriers, agriculture and sanitation in the countries. The countries are all members of the Southern African Development Community, a regional economic coalition of 15 member states that counts the EU as its largest trading partner, according to the commission. The countries involved in the talks are Madagascar, Mauritius,...

