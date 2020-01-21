Courts' Deference To DOL Joint Employer Rule Is Up In The Air

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 4:32 PM EST) -- On Jan. 12, the U.S. Department of Labor announced its final rule clarifying the issue of joint employment under the Fair Labor Standards Act. The final rule adopts a four-factor balancing test and rejects various factors that have fueled recent litigation, such as the potential employer’s business model or its unexercised power over the worker. While not a panacea for businesses facing the threat of joint employment litigation, the final rule, which takes effect on March 16, presents an opportunity to assess and mitigate joint employment risk. Recent History The final rule marks the latest development in a period of intense...

