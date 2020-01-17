Celadon Lands $14.5M Stalking Horse Deal For Trucking Co.

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 7:24 PM EST) -- Bankrupt trucking firm Celadon Group Inc. filed a proposed stalking horse deal worth $14.5 million Thursday in Delaware bankruptcy court that sets the floor bid for the upcoming Chapter 11 auction of its profitable Taylor Express assets being sold as a going concern. In documents detailing the deal, Celadon said that White Willow Holdings LLC will pay $14.5 million in cash for the Taylor Express assets and will assume certain liabilities of the debtor in the transaction. According to the asset purchase agreement, Celadon will also seek approval of a $375,000 breakup fee and a $187,500 expense reimbursement if the debtor...

