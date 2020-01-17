High Court To Weigh Ford’s Challenge To State Defect Suits

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 5:16 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear Ford’s challenge to two “capacious” decisions that allowed plaintiffs to bring defect suits in states where the auto giant says it does not have a sufficient connection. The high court consolidated separate appeals of Minnesota Supreme Court and Montana Supreme Court decisions, both of which allowed courts in those states to have specific personal jurisdiction over Ford. The automaker said in its petitions that these courts declined to adopt a causal standard, under which a defendant’s contacts with a state must have caused a plaintiff’s claims. In the Minnesota case, Ford said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS