Cannabis Co. Wants Judge To Toss Harvest Health Merger Suit

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 5:38 PM EST) -- A California cannabis company has urged a federal judge to toss Harvest Health & Recreation Inc.'s suit seeking to terminate its merger agreement with the company, saying among other things that the suit is moot because it has already agreed to arbitrate the dispute. Falcon International Corp. argued in Friday's motion to dismiss that the case should also be tossed from Arizona's district court because the state laws of Delaware apply in this case and because Harvest neglected a merger agreement requirement to provide notice of any dispute prior to arbitrating. Falcon said now that it has received notice of the...

