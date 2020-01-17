Fresenius, Akorn Set To Fight Over Busted Tie-Up's $117M Tab

Law360, Wilmington (January 17, 2020, 9:52 PM EST) -- The Delaware Chancery Court set the stage Friday for the next high-stakes chapter in the landmark battle over a broken $4.3 billion merger between Akorn and Fresenius, with Fresenius slated to argue that Akorn owes $117.4 million while Akorn fights against surrendering a single penny. Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster scheduled a summary judgment argument for April 22, more than 18 months after he declared that Fresenius Kabi AG had a right to walk away because Akorn Inc.'s failure to disclose major regulatory compliance problems created a "material adverse effect" on the deal. The closely watched case marked the court's first...

