Law360's Pro Say: Weinstein On Trial

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 6:57 PM EST) -- The first major criminal trial of the #MeToo movement is underway, as disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein stands trial in New York on charges of rape. To explain how we got here and what to watch, the Pro Say podcast is joined this week by Frank Runyeon, who’s in the courtroom covering the case for Law360. Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers Amber McKinney, Bill Donahue and Alex Lawson bring you inside the newsroom and explain what you need to know about key legal developments. This Week Ep. 136: Weinstein On Trial Your browser does not support the audio element....

